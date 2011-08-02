The First Nation Celebration, a new event that celebrates the culture and history of Native Americans, is set for this weekend in southwest Portland.

The event is being held Sunday, Aug. 7, from noon to 8 p.m. at Salvador Molly's.

There will be singing, arts and crafts, games and storytelling.

For more information, visit salvadormollys.com.

