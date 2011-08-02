Protesters refused to leave forestry office, police say

Molalla police arrested three people inside an Oregon Department of Forestry office during a logging protest yesterday.

Officers first got word of a large protest group of about 30 people inside and outside the ODF Molalla Unit Office at 10:45 a.m. Monday. They were protesting logging in the Elliott State Forest in Coos County.

When police arrived, they say they found 20 people inside the office, past the reception desk and in the interior business office area that includes a fire dispatch center.

All but four of the protesters left the inside office area and went outside, police say, and three of the four were using some sort of interlocking tubing to link themselves together. They stayed seated on the floor, blocking the interior entry and refusing to leave, the police department says.

At about 3:15 p.m., the three women were arrested and taken to the Clackamas County Jail. Police say 26-year-old Meredith Cocks, 21-year-old Danielle Hauser and 21-year-old Sara Silvestro were booked on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly contact.

No protesters were arrested outside the office, but Highway 211 had to be closed because protesters initially moved near the highway and interfered with traffic, police say.

