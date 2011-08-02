One stabbed, one arrested in fight outside downtown strip club

One man was stabbed and another arrested in a fight outside a downtown Portland strip club early this morning.

Pui Ho, 32, told officers he was stabbed while trying to break up the fight at Spyce Gentleman's Club, located at Northwest 2nd Avenue and Couch Street. Portland police first received word of the fight at 1:50 a.m., but they didn't find any victims or known suspects at the scene.

Ho later told officers he didn't realize he was stabbed until his friend noticed he was bleeding from the right side of his torso and lower back, police say. He went to Portland Adventist Medical Center at 3:18 a.m. to be treated for the stab wounds.

After police spoke with Ho, assault detectives started to investigate and arrested 21-year-old James Moultrie in connection with the crime.

Moultrie now faces charges of first-degree and second-degree assault. He'll be arraigned Wednesday.

