5 injured in rollover crash

Five people were injured when their vehicle rolled over twice and crashed into a tree on Grade Road SE east of Silverton some time before 2 a.m.

All occupants of the 2004 Ford Explorer were not wearing seatbelts and had various degrees of injuries. One passenger was transported to Salem Hospital via Life Flight.

Dispatchers received a call approximately 2 a.m. from the occupants of the vehicle. The occupants did not know their location; a remote area often used as a hangout for young adults.

Dispatchers used GPS tracking system on the cell phones to isolate the location and sent Marion County deputies to the scene.

Deputy Mark Ferron arrived at the site of the accident 30 minutes after the initial call. Ferron found the occupants near the badly damaged Ford. A large bottle of whiskey was found in the wreckage by Ferron.

Medics and fire fighters from multiple areas were called to assist transporting the occupants to Salem and Silverton hospitals.

The occupants of the vehicle include:

Patrick Lee Darty, 18, of Salem, treated at the Salem Hospital

Brittney Bennett, 19, of Salem, Life Flight to Salem Hospital

Chelsea Bennett, 19, of Salem, treated at the Salem Hospital

Joselyn Opoeza, 20, of Salem, treated at the Salem Hospital

Sergia Jesus Ayala, 19, of Salem, treated at the Silverton Hospital

Deputy Nick Hunter determined the driver, Patrick Lee Darty, 18, was impaired and arrested Darty following his medical treatment.

Darty's charges include one count of assault in the second degree, three counts of assault in the fourth degree, DUII, reckless driving, four counts of reckless endangerment, and four counts of furnishing alcohol to minors. He is being held without bail.

The Marion County CRASH Team responded to the scene and will complete a reconstruction investigation on the crash.

