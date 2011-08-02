Three-alarm fire damages Salem apartments

Salem firefighters battled a three-alarm apartment fire at 664 Taybin Road Northwest this afternoon.

The fire at the two-story, multi-unit apartment building was reported at about 12:30 p.m.

Salem fire spokesman Laird Case said parts of both stories were engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters searched the apartment buildings to determine if anyone was inside. Case said no injuries were reported.

It's not clear what caused the fire or where the fire started.

The Red Cross says 18 people were displaced by the apartment fire. Red Cross volunteers are helping provide shelter, food, clothing and medication to those affected by the blaze.

