Oregon senators split on debt limit vote

PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

It was a split vote for the two senators from Oregon on the compromise bill to raise the national debt ceiling.

Sen. Ron Wyden approved the bill on Tuesday with the majority while fellow Democrat Jeff Merkley sided with the minority to vote against it.

Wyden said it was not the deal he wanted but he felt the credit rating of the country was at stake.

Merkley said he couldn't support the compromise struck by President Barack Obama and congressional leaders over the weekend, saying he believes it will hurt working families at the expense of the wealthy.

But both Wyden and Merkley agreed it's time to get the economy moving again and create more jobs.


