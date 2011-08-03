Car fire under investigation after dispute at Beaverton apartments

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Investigators are looking into an early morning fire that damaged a car in a Beaverton apartment complex.

Beaverton Police responded to the Allen Creek Apartments on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road early Wednesday morning to settle a dispute between neighbors.

Officers left when things calmed down, but returned with fire crews at about 1:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a car fire.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the engine compartment of a car in the complex's parking lot.

Francie Durham told investigators the car belonged to her. She said she was the one who originally called police after she was threatened by a neighbor.

A fire investigator with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the damage to the vehicle was too severe to determine if the fire had been intentionally set. The fire was under investigation Wednesday morning.

Beaverton police said they are waiting on a report from the fire investigator before they can proceed with any charges.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.