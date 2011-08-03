FBI seeks help locating violent fugitive

Lane County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are seeking the public's help locating a fugitive involved in a violent assault on a Springfield man last month.

On July 10, David Robert Friend Jr., 25, and one accomplice allegedly broke into the victim's home and shot the homeowner in the arm when he tried to fight off the intruders, police say.

The accomplice has been detained and is in custody.

An arrest warrant was issued July 22 charging Friend with burglary, assault with a firearm, attempted murder with a firearm and interfering with making a report.

Friend is described as 5'9" tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair. He has tattoos on his arms, chest and legs.

Police would like the public to call 911 and not approach Friend if he is seen. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Friend is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff's Office at 541-682-4141.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.