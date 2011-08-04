Husband pleads not guilty to stabbing his pregnant wife - KPTV - FOX 12

Husband pleads not guilty to stabbing his pregnant wife

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland man accused of stabbing his pregnant wife last month was arraigned Thursday morning on charges that included attempted murder and assault.

According to court records, Brian Nickel stabbed his wife three times when she threatened to leave him. Police believe Nickel was under the influence of drugs when he attacked his wife.

Nickel was formally charged for attempted murder, assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation and assault in the fourth degree.

Nickel pleaded not guilty in court today. His trial is set for September 19 at 9 a.m.

