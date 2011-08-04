Girl dies from injuries suffered in Hwy. 211 crash

A 12-year-old girl who was struck by a car while crossing the street to get the mail earlier this week has died, state police say.

Kayla Campose had gone outside to retrieve mail from the family's mailbox across the highway on Tuesday afternoon at about 2 p.m.

While returning home, she tried to cross the highway, but was struck by a southbound 1998 Buick Century driven by 84-year-old Glenna McKay, of Woodburn.

State police say McKay was unable to avoid hitting Campose. The crash happened between Woodburn and Molalla.

A LifeFlight helicopter rushed Campose to Oregon Health & Science University, but she died Thursday morning.

McKay and a passenger in her car were not hurt in the crash.

The family has set up a trust fund at any US Bank under Kayla Campos.

