Medford dad jailed in deaths of wife, four children

The man accused of killing his wife and four children and setting their house on fire recovered enough to leave the hospital Thursday and was immediately jailed on aggravated murder charges.

Police said Jordan Adam Criado, 51, was alert and able to walk when he left the Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford and was taken to the Jackson County Jail. He suffered smoke inhalation in the July 18 fire and was unconscious and on a ventilator for days.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Beth Heckert said he would be arraigned Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated murder, felony murder, manslaughter and arson. Detective Sgt. Mike Budreau said Criado did not yet have an attorney.

An autopsy showed Tabasha Paige-Criado was stabled multiple times in the neck and abdomen.

The probable cause of death for the children -- Elijah, 7; Isaac, 6; Andrew, 5; and Aurora, 2 -- was listed as smoke inhalation. Stab wounds to the neck were listed as an additional cause of death for Isaac and Andrew.

Firefighters and medics worked feverishly on all six family members on the front lawn of their home before rushing them to the hospital. Only Criado survived.

Family members said Criado met his wife at a community college in Bakersfield, Calif. They married, even though she found out he went to prison for sexually abusing three girls in Sacramento County, they said.

Paige-Criado's family has said he moved them to Oregon to get away from his wife's family, who urged her to leave him.

Friends and family have said Paige-Criado wanted a divorce. Her postings on Facebook referred to Criado with disdain.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)