Store clerk calls 911 during armed robbery in Happy Valley

Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies said an armed man tried to rob the Maddy's gambling parlour at 82nd Street and King Road in Happy Valley early Monday morning.

Investigators said the man walked into the bar about 1 a.m. and demanded money from the lone store clerk.

The employee told FOX 12 he picked up a telephone receiver and dialed 911 out of the suspect's view. When a dispatcher answered the call, the employee says he called out for help.

He said the suspect then ran out of the store without the cash. The employee said he recognized the suspect as a customer who'd been gambling earlier in the evening.

Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect a few blocks away.

The man is now being held at the Clackamas County jail.

The store clerk was not hurt.

