Voodoo Doughnuts breaks world record for largest box of donuts

Hundreds gathered near the Hawthorne Bridge Saturday to witness yet another example of keeping Portland weird.

Weighing in at 666 pounds, a massive pink box filled with donuts made by one of the Rose City's favorite pastry-making icons—Voodoo Donuts—managed to triple Guinness's record for the world's biggest box of donuts.

Mayor Sam Adams, City Commissioner Deborah Kafoury and about 1400 others turned out for the event, which coincided with the PDX Bridge Festival's Brunch on the Bridge.

After the weigh-in, attendees celebrated the milestone with what was probably the largest donut feed the city has every seen.

Once the paperwork has been filed with Guinness, the world record will be officially certified.

