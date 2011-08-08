OSP trooper knocked to ground during traffic stop - KPTV - FOX 12

OSP trooper knocked to ground during traffic stop

THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police arrested a Spokane man who they said hit a trooper when trying to leave a traffic stop.

According to investigators, a trooper stopped Jacob Melton for speeding on I-84 near The Dalles just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday

After he got his ticket, Melton is accused of trying to take off too quickly, fishtailing, and hitting the trooper, who was knocked to the ground. Melton stopped the car, while the trooper called for help.

The 31-year-old is facing several charges, including attempted assault on a public safety officer.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries.

