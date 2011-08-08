Half-staff flags honor Hatfield

All flags at public institutions in Oregon are being flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in honor of former Oregon Governor and Senator Mark Hatfield.

Gov. John Kitzhaber made the order Monday, one day after Hatfield passed away in a care home in Portland.

"No one has had a more profound impact on Oregon in the last half-century than Mark Hatfield," said Gov. Kitzhaber in a statement. "We've lost a true statesman whose legacy lives on in his countless contributions to Oregon's quality of life. Senator Hatfield's moral compass, independence and willingness to reach across the aisle are an inspiration to me and countless Oregonians."

Hatfield served as the state's governor from 1959 to 1967 and was a senator from 1967 to 1997. He still holds the record for the longest-serving senator from Oregon, officials said.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.