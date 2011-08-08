Strawberries from Newberg farm linked to E. coli infections

Strawberries from a farm in Newberg have been linked to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 10 people, including one person who died of complications from the illness.

The strawberries were produced last month by Jaquith Strawberry Farm at 23135 SW Jaquith Road in Newberg. Since then, people in Washington, Clatsop and Multnomah Counties have gotten sick.

Of the confirmed cases, four have been hospitalized, and one elderly woman died from kidney failure associated with the E. coli infection. The ages of those affected range from 4 to 85 years old, and they fell ill between July 10-29.

Jaquith finished its strawberry season in late July, and its strawberries are no longer on the market, but it sold its strawberries to buyers who then resold them at roadside stands and farmers' markets.

A long-time farm employee tells FOX 12 the Jaquiths are the most careful farmers in the area who take pride in their products.

He says he and his family have been eating the strawberries for years and have never fallen ill.

Neighbors who know the owners agree.

"They have very good quality strawberries and they're very careful with it all," Ashley Cuddeford said.

Sabrina Medley, who has also eaten the strawberries, says she will continue to buy from Jaquiths Farm in the future.

"Just knowing them and how they take care of their berries and everything. I've never had a bad experience with them--ever," Medley said.

Anyone who may have purchased strawberries grown on the farm should throw them out. Strawberries that have been frozen or made into uncooked jam should also be tossed.

Dr. Paul Cieslak, manager of the Oregon Public Health Division, says people who have eaten the strawberries, but have remained well, do not need to take action. The incubation period for E. coli is two to seven days.

E. coli can produce toxins that cause mild to severe intestinal illness, including severe cramps and diarrhea that is often bloody. Some patients develop complications where they need to be hospitalized. About 5 percent of people, especially young and elderly, suffer serious or potentially fatal kidney damage.

The following are not part of the E. coli outbreak: Strawberries sold in supermarkets, strawberries sold since Aug. 1, strawberries sold south of Benton County or east of Multnomah County and strawberries picked at Jaquith Strawberry Farm's U-pick field.

For more information, visit http://public.health.oregon.gov/diseasesconditions/diseasesaz/ecoli/pages/facts.aspx.

