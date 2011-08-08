Couple died of overheating, drowning in hot tub

An autopsy has found that a Salem couple found dead in a hot tub died of overheating and drowning and their deaths were believed to be accidental.

Dr. Larry Lewman of the state medical examiner's office says 56-year-old Terry Kent and 57-year-old Melinda Sweeten died of "immersion hyperthermia," and said heat was the primary factor in their deaths.

Lewman says the deaths were likely accidental.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Don Thomson says the couple were found Monday morning in the 4700 block of Westlawn Court by a relative who was planning to drop off a child in their care for the day.

