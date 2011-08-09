Portland band's gear stolen at Lollapalooza

Portland-based rockers, Portugal the Man, say the trailer carrying their gear was stolen after a performance at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago last weekend.

The band tweeted the news Monday that someone hopped in their van and drove off with the trailer attached. Since then, they have gotten tips and several offers of help from those who follow them on Twitter.

Police are searching for the red passenger van and trailer.

Both have Alaska license plates.

The band posted a photo of the van on its website.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.