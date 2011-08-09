Trial begins for man accused of Oregon Coast killings

The trial for a man accused of killing his mother and her boyfriend begins Tuesday in Coquille.

Gabriel Morris, 33, was arrested in Virginia two weeks after his mother and her boyfriend were found dead in February. He was featured on "America's Most Wanted."

Police found the bodies of Robin Anstey, 62, and William Kennelly, 48, in a home along Highway 42 South in Bandon.

Morris is facing two counts of aggravated murder.

Coos County district attorney Paul Frasier says Morris waived his right to a jury trial, meaning a judge will decide whether he is guilty or not guilty.

Frasier says, a number of factors played into the decision not to seek the death penalty, including the wishes of the victim's family and the fact that Morris allowed a stipulation that will not require the county to bring in witnesses from California, Arizona, Utah, Idaho and Virginia. That stipulation will "greatly reduce" the cost of the trial for Coos County, Frasier says.

