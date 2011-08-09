Suspected Vancouver purse thief caught on camera

A Vancouver woman is hoping that someone will recognize the man who stole her purse from her office and then went on a shopping spree with her credit cards.

Joy Perry is the office manager at Corner Office Executive Suites on Northeast 77th Avenue in Vancouver. At 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Perry was at a meeting down the hall when surveillance cameras captured a white man in jeans and a T-shirt walking through the building.

Perry believes he wandered into her office and stole her black purse from behind her desk.

Around 4:30 p.m., Perry realized it was gone and she was shocked.

"It was my safe zone," Perry said. "I never felt that I seriously needed to lock anything behind closed doors."

Perry started her own investigation right away. She checked her bank account activity online and saw that someone was using her card at that very moment. She says the thief spent $116 at Safeway, $32 at a smoke shop and he bought a $65 keyboard at Computer Mart on NE Andresen Road.

Perry and her husband retraced the suspect's steps and found that the clerk at Computer Mart had surveillance video of him in the store. The clerk did not want to make a statement for this story, but Perry says he was very apologetic for not checking the man's identification.

Before Perry deactivated her bank card, the thief racked up a total bill of more than $200. Perry is working with her bank to get that money back, but in the mean time, she's hoping someone will recognize the suspect and call Vancouver Police.

"Somebody knows him. And you know, it's not fair. It's hard enough during these times," she said.

