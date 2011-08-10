Powell Blvd. reopens after morning search warrant - KPTV - FOX 12

Powell Blvd. reopens after morning search warrant

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police shut down a stretch of Southeast Powell Boulevard to serve a search warrant this morning.

A Special Emergency Reaction Team, which is the Portland Police Bureau's version of SWAT, raided an address at 162nd Avenue and Powell.

Portland police say Powell will be closed between 160th and 162nd until at least 7 a.m.

