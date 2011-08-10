Bail hearing set for doctor accused of sex abuse

A bail hearing is scheduled for today for a local anesthesiologist accused of sexually abusing several of his patients.

Police in The Dalles first arrested Doctor Frederick Field last month after two of his former patients came forward and accused him of abuse.

Field was released on bail, but police picked him up again when more women made allegations against him.

Prosecutors say the total number of alleged victims is now up to seven.

Field has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

Copyright KPTV 2011. All rights reserved.