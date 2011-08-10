Returning Bend soldier finds home in foreclosure

A Bend soldier on leave from Iraq returned home Tuesday to find the home where he lives with his father had been sold earlier that day back to the bank in a foreclosure.

KTVZ reports Aaron Collette and his father Tim will enjoy the home they've shared the past four years for a couple more days before they expect an eviction notice.

Tim Collette says he expects to file a lawsuit. He says he has put more than $125,000 into the house.

He started missing mortgage payments when his construction business was hit by the economic downturn.

Chase Bank says in a statement that it had granted Collette's request to stay in the home through his son's leave.

Tim Collette says he doesn't think Chase Bank ever really meant to help him save his house.

"It's an unreachable thing because it's not really there," Tim Collette says. "They're telling you about it. It's like the carrot. It's unattainable because it's not really there."

Central Oregon remains one of the state's hardest-hit areas when it comes to foreclosure. Nearly 3,000 Oregonians are now facing foreclosure.

