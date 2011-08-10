Gas leak causes evacuation in SW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Gas leak causes evacuation in SW Portland

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue Photo courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue
Photo courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue Photo courtesy Portland Fire & Rescue
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A handful of southwest Portland homes were evacuated this morning due to a natural gas leak.

Portland firefighters say they responded to the leak between Southwest 17th and 19th avenues and Clifton and Jackson streets at 11 a.m.

The gas line had been severed by a partial collapse of dirt while construction crews were digging a trench in the street.

Workers and residents within a two-block radius were evacuated while Northwest Natural crews arrived to shut off the gas line.

The leak was shut off after about an hour.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.