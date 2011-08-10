Gas leak causes evacuation in SW Portland

A handful of southwest Portland homes were evacuated this morning due to a natural gas leak.

Portland firefighters say they responded to the leak between Southwest 17th and 19th avenues and Clifton and Jackson streets at 11 a.m.

The gas line had been severed by a partial collapse of dirt while construction crews were digging a trench in the street.

Workers and residents within a two-block radius were evacuated while Northwest Natural crews arrived to shut off the gas line.

The leak was shut off after about an hour.

