Crash leaves SUV fully inside mattress store

The driver of a SUV that crashed into a mattress store in northeast Portland this afternoon has been cited by police.

Portland officers say Carolyn George, 66, was driving south on Northeast 24th Avenue and turned to eastbound Sandy Boulevard when she swerved to avoid Jason Jancosek, 32, who was in a crosswalk.

SLIDESHOW: SUV comes to stop inside mattress store showroom

George apparently grazed Jancosek and then drove into a TriMet bus kiosk and into the Mattress Lot showroom.

The Jeep Cherokee went all the way through the front windows and into the store. No one was hurt inside.

Jancosek suffered minor injuries and wasn't taken to a hospital.

George was cited for failing to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian.

