Girl tries to save boy struggling in the ocean

A 12-year-old girl did everything she could to try and save a boy who nearly drowned off the coast of Long Beach, WA.

Dale Ostrander, 12, was pulled under the water by a rip tide on Friday while on a church youth group trip. Nicole Kissel heard him calling for help while she was boogie boarding.

She paddled out to him, got him to hang on and then the pair paddled ferociously together toward shore as the rip current pulled them even farther from it.

"He told me his name, how old he was," she said. "I said a bad word and he said, ‘God doesn't like that.'"

Another big wave came and knocked them off the board. Kissel managed to get back on and make it to shore, but Ostrander did not.

He spent 15 to 20 minutes under water before a pair of volunteer rescuers spotted him and pulled him aboard a jet ski.

Dale is now at Doernbecher Children's Hospital. He spent the weekend in a coma and finally opened his eyes Sunday night. He spoke his first words on Monday.

Kissel said he looked a lot better today than the last time she saw him.

"His mom gave me a really hard hug," she said.

