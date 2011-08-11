Horse trainer killed in accident at Portland Meadows

A horse trainer died after being kicked in the head by a horse at Portland Meadows this morning.

Portland firefighters responded to the accident at the horse racing track at about 7:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found Lynn Taketa suffering from severe head trauma.

Fire officials said Taketa was kicked in the head outside the horse stables near a washing area. Firefighters tried to revive her at the scene, but they were unable to; an investigation into the accident is underway.

Jerry Taketa, the victim's husband who is also a trainer, was there at the time of the accident.

"I'm just glad that it went real quick for her. She died real quick. But I had to watch. It was so sad," he said. "She was only 62 and I felt bad for her."

He said it was not one of the couple's two horses that kicked her. He said she stepped out into the path of a loose horse that kicked up and struck her.

The horses at Portland Meadows can range in weight between 1,200 and 1,400 pounds.

"Around a race track, things like that happen. It just happens every now and then. It doesn't happen all the time," Jerry Taketa said. "… She was there in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Portland Meadows has been hosting American and thoroughbred horse racing since 1946.

