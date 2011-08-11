Back-to-school sweepstakes! - KPTV - FOX 12

Back-to-school sweepstakes!

Send your kids back to school with a little help from us.

FOX 12 is giving away a 100-dollar Visa gift card every hour, every day August 15 -19  during Good Day Oregon.

That's 4 chances to win each day! Just look for the codeword each hour between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and enter them here starting on August 15.

Text the codeword of the hour to 83350 for your chance to win or enter below.

Read the official rules here.

