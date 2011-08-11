PDX TV Closed Captioning Complaints - KPTV - FOX 12

PDX TV Closed Captioning Complaints

Thank you for watching PDX TV.

Do you have a closed captioning complaint?

Use the e-mail form or contact information below. We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or 1 business day.

 

For Closed Captioning Concerns, Contact Us

Phone: 503-548-6890
Fax: 503-548-6915
E-mail: closedcaptioning@kptv.com

In your complaint, please include the program and the time at which you were watching FOX 12 Oregon.Written Closed Captioning Complaints Should Be Directed To:

Patrick McCreery
Vice President / General Manager
KPTV/KPDX
14975 NW Greenbrier Pkwy
Beaverton, OR 97006

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first contact us via e-mail or via our hotline. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.