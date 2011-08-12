Kickball team gets surprise visit from Daniel Baldwin

A local kickball team's play on words led to a Hollywood actor's play on the field.

Daniel Baldwin made a surprise appearance at a Recesstime Sports kickball game Wednesday night at Glenhaven Park in northeast Portland.

There's a team in the league called the Daniel Ballswins and, when Baldwin found out about the name, he decided to play.

He was a natural on the field and scored the first point of the game.

Baldwin moved to Lake Oswego in 2009.

