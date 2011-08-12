Police: Stripper nearly kidnapped, no charges will be filed - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Stripper nearly kidnapped, no charges will be filed

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

A 19-year-old accused of trying to kidnap a stripper will not face charges.

Salem police say Brayan Ceja-Hernandez grabbed Laquisha Burton, 20, by the arm in the hallway of the Pussycats Modeling Agency on Market Street Northeast.

Burton got away and grabbed some mace, and that scared him away, said officers.

Police tracked Ceja-Hernandez down near the modeling agency and arrested him.

Thursday morning, the district attorney reviewed the case and determined there is not enough evidence to charge him with kidnapping.

Ceja-Hernandez was released from jail.

