Rescuers reflect on saving boy from ocean

The heroes who jumped in the ocean and saved a 12-year-old boy from drowning say they didn't have time to think, just react.

Will Green and Eduardo Mendez pulled Dale Ostrander out of the ocean near Long Beach last Friday.

Ostrander was on a trip with his church youth group when the strong current pulled him under.

Green and Mendez are rescue swimmers. They say they were stunned when they finally reached the boy.

"My only real emotion was how small Dale was, because I've never rescued a child," said Green. "When I picked him up, I was expecting an older kid."

"It's amazing, it really is," said Mendez. "It's not something in this line of work that happens real often."

Green and Mendez handed Ostrander off to paramedics, who rushed him to an ambulance to perform CPR.

Orstrander was submerged for at least 15 minutes, officials said.

Rescuers and family members are now calling his recovery at Doernbecher Children's Hospital a miracle.

Ostrander survived woke from a coma on Sunday and spoke his first words earlier this week.

