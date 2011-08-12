Bite of Oregon to serve up tasty food, drink this weekend

What: The Bite of Oregon 2011

Where: Waterfront Park, 1816 SW River Drive Portland, OR 97201 [map it]

Cost: $15 Weekend, $10 Day Pass

Website:biteoforegon.com

Making a great Portland event even better is the goal of Oregon's top culinary showcase, the 28th Annual Bite of Oregon. Nearly 40,000 attendees will scarf their way in, Oregon wine and Oregon craft beer lovers will descend on Portland's Waterfront Park August 12th through the 14th to experience some of Oregon's best. The 2011 event includes:

Oregon Dessert Pavilion

Portland Food Cart Cuisine

Gerry Frank's Oregon Chef's Table

Iron Chef Oregon competitions

Oregon Craft Beer Garden

Live music and entertainment

MIX wine pavilion

This year's celebrity chef is Bob Blumer, a culinary adventurer, chef, artist and Guinness World Record holder.

