Bite of Oregon to serve up tasty food, drink this weekend - KPTV - FOX 12

Bite of Oregon to serve up tasty food, drink this weekend

What: The Bite of Oregon 2011
Where: Waterfront Park, 1816 SW River Drive Portland, OR 97201 [map it]
Cost: $15 Weekend, $10 Day Pass
Website:biteoforegon.com

Making a great Portland event even better is the goal of Oregon's top culinary showcase, the 28th Annual Bite of Oregon. Nearly 40,000 attendees will scarf their way in, Oregon wine and Oregon craft beer lovers will descend on Portland's Waterfront Park August 12th through the 14th to experience some of Oregon's best. The 2011 event includes:

  • Oregon Dessert Pavilion
  • Portland Food Cart Cuisine
  • Gerry Frank's Oregon Chef's Table
  • Iron Chef Oregon competitions
  • Oregon Craft Beer Garden
  • Live music and entertainment
  • MIX wine pavilion

This year's celebrity chef is Bob Blumer, a culinary adventurer, chef, artist and Guinness World Record holder.

