Boy released from hospital after fall on Mt. St. Helens

A 15-year-old Scappoose boy who fell 100 feet on Mount St. Helens has been released from a Portland hospital.

Braden Crampton was airlifted Wednesday to Legacy Emanuel Hospital with the help of the Volcano Rescue Team in Yacolt. He had been hiking when he somehow fell and suffered a gash on his forehead.

A nearby hiker called 911 and another hiker administered first aid.

"I was absolutely shocked at the amount of blood. Just the whole left side of his face was covered in blood. He looked like something you see in a horror movie. The victim of a massacre," said Steven Weier, who witnessed the boy's injury.

Previous story:

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.