Man shot by Portland police pleads guilty to assault

Portland police shot him because they said he wouldn't drop a machete.

Now, Marcus Lagozzino is facing that allegation in court.

Lagozzino pleaded guilty to an assault charge this week and no contest to a menacing charge.

Last year, officers shot Lagozzino when he armed himself with a machete and wouldn't drop it near a home in southwest Portland, authorities say.

Officers used their guns when less than lethal rounds didn't have an effect.

Lagozzino is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

