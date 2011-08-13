Police: Woman arrested for falsifying rape report

Gresham police say they arrested a woman who claimed she had been sexually assaulted behind a Borders bookstore.

Danielle Hayes, 35, has been indicted on two counts of filing a false police report.

On July 25, she told police officers she had been pulled behind a secluded area behind the store by two men and then raped.

After an exhaustive investigation, officers say she admitted to lying about the attack.

Police say she also lied about being sexually assaulted earlier in the day by another man. However, police found text messages on her phone that showed the contact was consensual.

Copyright 2011 KPTV. All rights reserved.