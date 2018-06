The Oregon International Airshow is celebrating its 24th year this week, beginning Friday when gates open at 6 p.m.

This year's lineup features Patriots 6-Jet Team, the US Army Black Daggers parachute Team, the Matt Younkin Air Shows, the Smoke n Thunder Jet Car, Bob Carlton Air Shows and Starjammer - Elgin Wells.

The air show runs Friday through Sunday at the Hillsboro Airport.

For more information, visit www.oregonairshow.com.

