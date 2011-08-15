Woman accused of fake rape report formally charged

A woman who claimed she had been sexually assaulted behind a Borders bookstore faced a judge this morning in Multnomah County, where she was arraigned on two counts of filing a false report.

On July 25, Danielle Hayes, 35, told Gresham Police officers she had been pulled behind a secluded area behind the store by two men and then raped.

After an exhaustive investigation, officers say she admitted to lying about the attack.

Police say she also lied about being sexually assaulted earlier in the day by another man. However, police found text messages on her phone that showed the contact was consensual.

Hayes' bail was set at $2,000.

A tentative trial has been set to take place in early October.

