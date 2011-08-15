Wanted sex offender frequents TriMet stations, authorities say

Parole and probation officers are asking for the public's help in finding a convicted rapist who is known to frequent TriMet stations and platforms in Portland and Washington County.

Larry Woods, a 56-year-old predatory sex offender, hasn't been heard from since failing to report to his parole officer in June.

In 1994, Woods was convicted of rape, sexual penetration and burglary after he approached a woman from behind, grabbed her and threatened to slice her throat before he sexually assaulted her. He received a nine-year prison sentence for the crime.

Woods has several other arrests and convictions, authorities say, plus a "clear history of violent behavior." Multnomah County authorities say Woods should be considered "a significant risk to the community."

Deputies say Woods is known to frequent the Tigard and Beaverton area, as well as downtown Portland, northeast Portland, northwest Portland and TriMet transit centers.

He is described as black, 5'9" tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his nose.

Woods has also used the names Larry Wade, William Black, Robert Green, Robert Wade and Larry Williams.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.

