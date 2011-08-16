Police: Men stole TVs, DVDs from Lincoln City hotel

Two men are under arrest in connection with a drug-fueled burglary in Lincoln City.

Oregon State Police say James Lamb, 36, and Ronald Wick, 27, stole flat-screen TVs and DVD players from the Star Fish Manor Hotel.

Detectives raided Lamb's apartment Friday, where they uncovered the stolen property, authorities say.

Police say the two men planned to sell or trade the goods for methamphetamine.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

