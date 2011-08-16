Accused child murderer pleads not guilty

A local man charged in connection with the death of a 1-year-old girl in Gresham pleaded not guilty in court today.

Jeffrey Locker faces murder and manslaughter in the first-degree.

Police say on Aug. 2, he called 911 and told officers that his girlfriend's daughter, Brooklin Saechao, fell in the bathtub, hit her head and later started experiencing alarming symptoms.

Doctors at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in north Portland determined the girl's injuries did not match his story, according to court papers.

Saechao died two days later.

Locker's trial is set for Sept. 29.

