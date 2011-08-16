Wanted fugitive arrested near Bend

A wanted fugitive out of Pennsylvania is now being held in the Deschutes County Jail.

Oregon State Police, along with Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement, arrested 27-year-old Kenneth Murphy Jr. as he was waiting for his girlfriend to get out of jail.

Investigators say he was in a mall parking lot across Highway 20 from the Deschutes County Jail and Oregon State Police Bend office.

Murphy first landed on the radar in Oregon after a trooper pulled him over for speeding Monday.

As the trooper approached the car, Murphy sped off, leading him on a chase with speeds reaching 130 mph, according to police.

The trooper says Murphy eventually ditched the car and got away on foot. When troopers and deputies searched his car, they say they found a handgun.

State police received a tip that Murphy would be near the Deschutes County Jail waiting for his girlfriend, 23-year old Ashley Kershner, to be released.

The Pennsylvania woman had been arrested for attempting to elude in a vehicle.

Murphy was on parole in Pennsylvania and authorities there call him a potentially violent flight risk.

