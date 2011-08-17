Victim finds new surveillance images of suspected purse thief

The woman who had her purse stolen last week has gathered more photos of the suspect that she believes stole from her.

Joy Perry is the manager at Office Executive Suites on Northeast 77th Avenue in Vancouver. Perry believes the man pictured wandered into her office and stole her black purse from behind her desk.

Perry and her husband have been very diligent by monitoring the thief's activities with her bank account before she could freeze it. She visited the retailers where her bank cards were used and obtained copies of their surveillance video.

Perry says she plans to post "hundreds of posters throughout Vancouver, Hazel Dell and Orchards."

She believes the vehicle he was driving appears to be a blue four door Honda Accord or Civic with a black spoiler and sunroof.

If you have any information, call Vancouver police.

