Man rescued after hitting head in pool

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A dip in the pool turned into a very scary situation at a Beaverton apartment complex on Wednesday.

A man hit his head diving into the water at the apartments on Southwest Downing Drive near Green Way Wednesday afternoon. He didn't come back up.

His daughter was with him and witnesses say she thought he was just playing around.

When he still didn't come out of the water, another man jumped in the pool to pull him out.

Others who were poolside performed CPR on the man, who was unconscious and not breathing. They were able to revive him before rescue crews arrived and took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

People at the pool say the paramedics told them he's going to be OK.

