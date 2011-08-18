Stranded rock climber rescued at Rocky Butte

A rock climber had to be rescued on Rocky Butte on Wednesday night, just two days after a 16-year-old boy fell to his death in the very same area.

Portland firefighters say two men were trying to rappel down the east side of the butte at about 8 p.m. when one of the climbers became fatigued and couldn't get back up to the top.

The climber at the top of the butte had lowered his climbing partner down to a ledge about 50 feet from the top, fire officials say. Once it became apparent that the climber couldn't climb up or down on his own, and with darkness setting in, his climbing partner went to get help.

Neither man had a cell phone or had helmet lights.

At 9:30 p.m., Portland firefighters responded and decided it wasn't safe to guide the climber up or down based on his own climbing ability. Using a rescue truck, firefighters from the High Angle Rope Rescue Team set up climbing gear and lowered specially-trained firefighters down to rescue the climber.

They brought 40-year-old Daniel Martinek up to safety from the east face of the butte.

Seventeen firefighters took part in the two-hour rescue.

"This rescue took place in the exact location where a 16-year-old boy died two nights ago," said Portland Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Paul Corah. "This area is extremely dangerous and Portland Fire urges the community to use extreme caution."

Fire officials say the two climbers' children were playing in an area near their climbing spot, but they say the area is unsafe.

"People could literally walk down the unmarked path and over the edge of the cliff if they are not careful," Corah said.

The climbers and their children were reunited at about 11:30 p.m. They had not heard about the death of a 16-year-old boy who fell off the butte and died of his injuries two nights earlier.

