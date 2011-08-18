Portland police seek two men in gunpoint robbery

A man walking to a bus stop to go to work for the day was robbed at gunpoint by two men in northeast Portland this morning.

Officers say the two men, at least one of whom was armed with a gun, approached 54-year-old Robert Williams from behind and demanded his wallet. They then ran off into a neighborhood area of Northeast 109th Avenue and Halsey Street. Officers first got word of the armed robbery at 6:12 a.m.

A SERT team, which is the police bureau's version of SWAT, was called in to help search the area. Officers set up a perimeter from Halsey to Glisan and 109th to 114th avenues.

But police broke down the perimeter by 8:30 a.m. after not finding any evidence of the men being in the area. During the search, police asked people to stay in their homes and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

No arrests have been made in the robbery.

Police describe one of the men as being black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, in his 20s and wearing dark clothes. The other robber is described as black, 6 feet 2 inches tall and also wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 503-823-0403.

