Rescuers warning public about dangers on Rocky Butte

Portland firefighters want to remind the public about the dangerous conditions on Rocky Butte after they responded to a second emergency there in just one week.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, a man climbing up the east side of the butte became exhausted and couldn't climb up or down. His friend walked across the street to City Bible Church and called for help.

Pastor Marc Estes says this is an on-going problem.

"Over the years, we've seen people come up and get hurt just because they're being careless", said Estes. "The reality is, it's a big cliff, it's a big drop off and you need to be real careful."

Portland Fire's rope rescue team responded to the call. They found 42-year-old Daniel Martinek stranded on a rock in the middle of the cliff.

Martinek was near the same spot where 16-year-old Austin Fisher accidentally fell to his death on Monday.

After two-and-a-half-hours, rescuers finally pulled Martinek to safety.

Officials say he and his friend did not have lights on their helmets, no cell phone and their children were playing near the top of the 80-foot cliff.

There is no fence and no warning signs there so Portland Fire Public Information Officer Paul Corah said it could've ended badly.

"This is not a place for children to be playing in", said Corah. "As you can see, it's a very steep drop off. There's no signage out here it's a very dangerous area. This place for climbing is just for experts. It's not for novices to come out here."

Martinek's wife told FOX 12 that her husband is very grateful to firefighters for saving him.

Copyright 2011 KPTV-FOX 12. All rights reserved.

