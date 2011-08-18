Restraining order extended in Kyron Horman case - KPTV - FOX 12

Restraining order extended in Kyron Horman case

PORTLAND, OR

A judge has granted Kyron Horman's father a restraining or order against his estranged wife.

Kaine Horman filed for divorce and a restraining order against Terri Horman shortly after their son Kyron went missing.

Kyron Horman was last seen more than a year ago at Skyline School in Northwest Portland.

On Thursday, a Multnomah County judge granted an extension for the restraining order which is now set to run through June of 2012.

