Dog owners on edge after possible soil contamination

Dog owners in one neighborhood are on edge after reports of poison in the ground at a dog park.

City officials have put up warning signs and temporarily closed Hillsdale Park at Southwest 27th Avenue and Hillsdale Highway in Portland.

Portland Parks and Recreation says they've heard that someone may have used poison to try and kill rodents or moles at the park.

The city says it never uses pesticides to kill or remove animals.

Samples of the dirt have been sent to a lab to be tested for toxins.

It was Debra Callender's dog, Coley, that triggered the warning.

Last week, she says, Coley was digging a hole while playing at the park. Hours later, Coley was sick.

"She likes to dig in the gopher holes and so she had dug in the hole about 7 p.m. one evening, and the next morning, we noticed she had some seizures and she was really shaky," Callender said.

Coley spent a night at the vet and is doing better, but the city says there could be other dogs that may have gotten sick, as well.

The city is hoping to get those lab results back some time in the next week.

