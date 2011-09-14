Two Portland bridges to close this weekend

Portland's Broadway and Sellwood bridges will close this Sunday, Sept. 18, for work.

The Sellwood Bridge closes to traffic from 7 a.m. until about 3 p.m. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to use the bridge however.

Contractors are beginning work now for the Sellwood Bridge's relocation in 2012.

Meanwhile, the Broadway Bridge will close to all users on Sunday from 7 a.m. until as late as 7 p.m. during testing related to the lift span mechanism.

This project will also effect Broadway Bridge traffic Wednesday through Saturday. On Wednesday and Thursday, outside lanes will be closed while the testing gear is installed.

There will be three "test lifts" on Friday and Saturday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 pm that will shut down the bridge for 15 minutes at a time.

